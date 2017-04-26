Alien: Covenant Cast Celebrates ‘Alien Day’ With Live Q&A

Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, and Jussie Smollett will broadcast a live Q&A on YouTube at 10:00 AM PT to celebrate this year’s “Alien Day.”

The tradition of celebrating 4/26 as Alien Day began in 2016, meant to honor Ridley Scott’s seminal horror/sci-fi masterpiece, Alien, and its subsequent sequels.

The previous year celebrated Back to the Future Day, which occurred on an important date from that franchise’s narrative. Limited edition toys, posters, and other collectibles were released, along with special events occurring throughout the world.

Based on the narrative in Alien, LV-426 is the name of the planet on which many of the horrific events took place, which resulted in the selection of 4/26 as the official day to celebrate.

Ridley Scott returns to the franchise he launched almost forty years ago with Alien: Covenant, set after the events of Prometheus and before the events of Alien.

To check out the live Q&A with the members of the cast, you can head here.

In addition to the live Q&A, you can celebrate Alien Day on Twitter by using the hashtag #AlienDay to unlock a xenomorph emoji.

If you head to AlienUniverse.com, you can participate in a very special trivia challenge that puts your Alien skills to the test.

At 11:15 AM PT, there will be a brand-new Alien: Covenant short to ring in the festivities.

Select Regal theaters throughout the country will be screening Alien in theaters, allowing you to see the groundbreaking film on the big screen.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters May 19.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise.The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world.When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.