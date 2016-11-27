Alaskan Dad Kills Entire Family, Cops Still Confused As To Why

22-year-old McKay Hutton murdered his 54-year-old mother Linda, 22-year-old wife Emily McDonald, and 8-week-old daughter Teagan Hutton before turning the gun on himself in Fairbanks, AK. Officials from the police department have not determined a motivation for the tragic murder-suicide.

Update: Police say McKay Hutton, 22, shot three family members in a Fairbanks hotel room then took his own life https://t.co/uqwCvqFVwU — Alaska Dispatch News (@adndotcom) November 27, 2016



According to their social media profiles, McKay and Emily appeared to be a happy couple and spoke mostly lovingly about one another. Also on McKay’s Facebook were posts supporting the Second Amendment and a photo of himself with Emily and an unidentified child in front of a flag reading “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bodies of the victims were discovered in a hotel by a relative of one of the victims, whose identity has not been released.

All four autopsies of the victims are scheduled to take place on Monday.

[H/T PEOPLE]