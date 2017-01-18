Adult Film Actress Destroys Fan Who Got Her Face Tattooed On His Entire Leg

Getting a tattoo of an anchor or of Taz wearing a backwards hat in a tough guy pose are relatively easy tattoos to pull off, as they’re mostly solid colors and somewhat cartoonish. If you’re going to get a tattoo intended to look like a real person, you better be willing to dish out some good money for a quality artist, or your intended loving tribute could end up looking like a person who was burned in a fire and whose face was run over by a truck.

When a fan intended to pay tribute to former adult film actress Mia Khalifa by getting a tattoo of her face on his leg, the result is, well, less than desirable. When he tried to show the personality his devotion, her reaction was, well, less than desirable.

She shared the photo with her followers, sure, but her caption was brutal:

“First of all, you’re an idiot. Second of all, my eyebrows are uneven. Third of all, what kind of two-for-one special did you get this tattoo on? I look like I just crawled out of the depths of hell nose first. What kind of dumbass would permanently mark their body with this? This isn’t cool or flattering… you’re an idiot lol. Good luck explaining this to any future significant others. Idiot.”

Her first point is up for debate, as we don’t know the IQ of the person who got this tattoo and he is far from the first person to get a tattoo of someone he admired on them. Her second and third points, about the quality of the tattoo, are correct.

It’s easy to see how she could be offended by the quality of the tattoo, and rather than just politely say “Thanks,” she unleashed her real thoughts.

However, her final point about explaining the tattoo to a future significant other is pretty stupid, almost like she’s looking down upon someone who was such a fan of her “career” he wanted to show her admiration. People get tattoos of stupid stuff al the time, so there have been way worse subjects than someone who does porn.

I’m sure the fan wanted more of a reaction like the one Jessica Alba posted when she met a fan who had her face tattooed on them:

Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip. 😝 A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

I know the fear of getting someone’s face tattooed on you and being curious about their reaction, but at least in my case, Mia Farrow was much more polite.

Have you ever had any bad reactions with celebrities where you hoped they’d be impressed but were creeped out? Let us know in the comments!

