Adam Levine Reveals Shocking Details About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating, it was surprising to many, including fellow Voice coach Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 frontman recently sat down with Howard Stern for a candid interview about his co-hosts and revealed that he was completely caught off-guard by the duo’s relationship.

“If you had told me Gwen Stefani was going to be with Blake Shelton, I would have told you were out of your f—ing mind,” Levine said. “But it’s so wrong, that it’s right.”

While originally taken aback, he fully supports the much-gossiped-about relationship between the No Doubt lead singer and country star, as ET reports.

“I don’t think you can really control those types of matters of the heart,” he said. “I think they found each other at a really interesting time in their lives. I see it as a beautiful thing. Good for them. And I think that love is a good, wonderful thing.”



He did jokingly note that it’s a bit odd being on stage with the lovebirds while on set.

“It’s super crazy, you think to yourself — you’re sitting in these chairs, and you’re like, ‘They’re having sex with each other,’” he said. “It’s weird. It’s like a dynamic shift, because you’re just, like, it’s wild.”

Stefani and Shelton got together after both endured high-profile divorces from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and country singer Miranda Lambert, respectively. Stefani had three children with Rossdale before splitting because of irreconcilable differences in August 2015. Shelton and Lambert divorced after a four-year marriage in July 2015.

Levine, Shelton and Stefani are currently in the midst of The Voice‘s twelfth season alongside fellow judge Alicia Keys. They all have assembled their teams from the show’s blind audition stage and will start to compete on March 20.

Aside from The Voice, Levine’s band Maroon 5 is prepping their sixth studio album. They’ll be touring later this year with festival stops in New Orleans, Napa, California; Aspen, Colorado; Pendelton, Oregon and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

