Actor Mike Connors Dies At 91

Actor Mike Connors, known for his role in the 1970’s show has passed away at the age of 91.

Connors was diagnosed with leukemia in early January 2017, according to his son-in-law, Mike Condon. The actor passed away shortly after his diagnosis.

Mannix was a detective show that ran from 1967 to 1975. It was the last show created and produced by Desilu Productions, which was owned by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. During the show, Connor’s character, Mannix, would solve crimes alongside his loyal secretary. There was even an episode where Mannix and Lucy, of I Love Lucy, found themselves in a hostage situation during a crossover episode.

Of course, during his six-decade-long acting career, Connors also had roles on Walker Texas Ranger, Murder She Wrote, and Diagnosis: Murder. Most recently he made an appearance on Two and a Half Men.

Connors was born in Fresno, California. Before he became an actor, he served int eh US Air Force and played basketball for UCLA. Eventually, he would land his first acting role in an epidote of Jukebox Jury.

Connors is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, his daughter Dina, and his granddaughter Cooper. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

[H/T Variety]