Aaron Hernandez Will Be Subject Of True Crime Book By James Patterson

Aaron Hernandez’s life is something out of a movie and author James Patterson has decided to tap into that potential.

While news is still fairly new regarding Hernandez’s legal case and death, Patterson already has plans to write a true crime book about the NFL stars life. Patterson’s publisher Little, Brown announced his plans on Thursday.

Patterson’s chronicle will follow Hernandez from his Connecticut upbringing, through his college football days at the University of Florida and signing his $40 million NFL contract at age 22, and culminates in the crimes that preceded his death in prison at age 27.

According to the release, “The non-fiction book will investigate the dramatic rise and fall of the football star, who left behind a murder sentence, a young daughter, and shocking secrets.”

Patterson spoke about his plans in a statement mentioning Hernandez’s past and his spiraling controversy.

“I was stunned to hear about the tragic death of Aaron Hernandez last week,” Patter said in his statement. “While his life was marred by controversy, he had incredible potential and undisputed talent. he came from nothing, was named a collegiate All-American, and went on to become a standout player for the New England Patriots. Along the way, his life spiraled out of control — and I felt compelled to ask: What went wrong? I hope that this book helps shed some light on the events that led to his all too public and heartbreaking demise.”

The book is slated for an early 2018 publication.

