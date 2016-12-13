A Python Decided To Chow Down On A Wallaby On An Australian Golf Course

It sounds like the Australian animal kingdom got envious of the kangaroo who got punched by a man trying to rescue his dog and they’ve stepped up their game. A group of golfers putted around a golf course in Cairns in north Queensland when they stumbled upon a sight that reminded them of mother nature’s cruelty.

Whole in one? Python devours wallaby in golf course attack (PHOTO) – RT https://t.co/CDAjkI0Q3Y — Golf fans world (@Golffansworld) December 13, 2016

Robert Willemse made the grim discovery of a wallaby caught in the jaws of a python, like a terrifying version of mini golf. Willemse moved on to the next hole, but said, “I heard later on…as other golfers and staff members came out to have a look at it, that it did actually succeed in swallowing it all and then it rolled into a dry creek nearby and slithered away into the bush, probably to digest its rather large meal.”

The golfer said it’s not uncommon to see wallabies on the grounds, due to its location, but he’s never seen one in quite a deadly situation. The scrub python is known to exceed 20 feet in length, and Willemse surmises the reptile dropped from a tree onto its prey.

Although the sight is quite dramatic, odds are the python won’t gain as much fame as the aforementioned kangaroo, unless of course, someone punches it.

