A Nostradamus Doomsday Prophecy Just Came True So Time To Plan That ‘End Of The World’ Party

A 500-year-old Nostradamus doomsday prediction has just come true so it may be time to start digging that underground bunker.

The prophecy was made centuries ago by the Italian Nostradmus, Matteo Tafuri, who predicted that there would be two consecutive days of snow in the Italian town of Salento.

The town is known for its sunny, warm climate, therefore the snowfall in the region becomes somewhat eerie given the world-ending prophecy.

The exact prediction reads: “Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never after the touch. Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn.”

Pictures of the snow in Salento have appeared on Twitter, and while the scene is beautiful, it’s quite haunting to think that this was part of a doomsday prediction.

Most recently, there was another sign of the Earth’s impending doom. According to Metro UK, there was recently a painting of the Virgin Mary at a Macedonia Church, which is said to “have cried.” The sign is apparently an omen that the world is about to end.

What are your thoughts about this doomsday prophecy coming true?

