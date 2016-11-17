A Fan Favorite Is Returning To Big Bang Theory

Popculture

A fan favorite character will be returning to The Big Bang Theory on Thursday’s all-new episode “The Geology Elevation.” Stephen Hawking will be making an appearance on the show…but in toy form.

In the episode, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) attached a toy model of the ALS-stricken physicist in his wheelchair to the motor of a remote controlled car. Judging by the first look photos from the episode, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) both realize how tasteless Howard’s remote-control Hawking.

Not only will Hawking be seen in the episode in toy form, but also the Brief History of time author will be making his fourth appearance on BBT in the episode, according to TV Guide.

In Hawkings’ scene, he reveals to the gang that he is not happy since he never won a Novel Prize.

Other storylines in “The Geology Elevation” involve Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) trying to handle his jealousy when his geologist buddy Bert (Brian Posehn) wins the $500,000 MacArthur fellowship, which is referred to as the “Genius Grant.”

Sheldon seeks Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) comfort after being beaten by Bert for the grant. Later in the episode, the boys go back to their apartment and Sheldon is panicking as he says, “I was trying to let go of anger and throw a rock on my foot.” However, Sheldon still has something that Bert is jealous of.

When Bert wonders if he can get a grant for Howard as well, Sheldon gets all the more angry.

Also, this is the first time John Ross Bowie has appeared as Kripke this season.

MORE Big Bang Theory: Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Gives Bold Reaction To Donald Trump Becoming President / Big Bang Theory Leads CBS To Great November Ratings / Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Gets Personal About His Real-Life Relationships

While the Big Bang crew may be excited to have Stephen Hawking on the show, co-creator of the series, Chuck Lorre, clearly has other more serious concerns that have been weighing on his mind.

Lorre has taken to the vanity cards after episodes of his shows like Mom and The Big Bang Theory to share his opinion on billionaire real estate tycoon Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election. The BBT showrunner definitely did not mince words when speaking about the former Apprentice star. Check out what Lorre wrote about Donald Trump in the vanity cards after the last two episodes of Mom and Big Bang Theory here.

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8/7c.

Are you excited Stephen Hawking to return on The Big Bang Theory?

[H/T TV Guide]

