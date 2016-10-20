40 Frozen Cats Found Inside Storage Container Man Wins In Auction

At an auction in Long Island on Monday afternoon, a man who purchased a storage unit made a gruesome discovery. In the unit were two freezers that were full of dead cats.

In the three by four foot freezers, there were at least 40 cats that were stacked on top of each other. The animals were frozen together, and it was hard to count exactly how many were in the freezers.

“Some were just on top, some were inside,” the man, who gave his name as Carlos said during an interview with WABC.

One of the cats had been skinned, and laid atop an aluminum tray in the freezer.

The detectives that opened the freezers said it reeked from the odor of death. They said they even had to change their clothes afterwards because it was so bad.

Immediately after making the startling discovery, the company that held the auction, American Self-Storage, contacted the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

An open investigation has been launched to find who is responsible for this macabre crime, according to CNN.

The ASPCA took the deceased animals in order to conduct necropsies. They said it will take several days to get the results from the necropsies to find out how the cats died because they have to wait for the animals to thaw out.

American Self-Storage recently released a statement to deny responsibility for the contents or their storage units.

Here’s what the storage unit company had to say:

“Self-Storage companies do not examine the items which tenants store in their rented units, the way apartments landlords do not study each item which tenants bring into their rented rooms,” the company said in statement. “But we join in feeling the shock at the mistreatment of animals, and by this gesture of support for a leading animal rights organization, we encourage all human beings to be gentle and loving in their treatment of all creatures with whom we share this earth.”

The police conducting the investigation are now searching for the 66-year-old woman who rented the unit in 2014. Before she stopped paying in July, the woman paid for the unit on a month-to-month basis.

