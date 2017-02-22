3-Year-Old Survives When Four Family Members Were Murdered In Home Shooting

A family of four were discovered shot to death at a home in eastern Mississippi Tuesday morning. Among the people shot was a 5-year-old boy.

Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Ward Calhoun said investigators are currently pursuing “numerous leads” after the child and the bodies of three women were found in the community of Toomsuba, near the Alabama state line.

Authorities have yet to release a motive, but they did reveal they do not think the shooting was part of a murder-suicide act.

Through all the bad news there was a piece of good news. A 3-year-old girl was found unharmed at the home and taken to a hospital.

A family member of the victims, Demetrus Durr, told The Meridian Star the deceased were his mother, Edna Durr, two sisters, Kierra Durr and Tomecca Pickett, and young nephew, Owen Pickett. Durr told the station WAPT, the surviving child is his niece Bailey Ruffin and she is a special needs child with medical problems.

“Whoever did this, they don’t deserve to live,” Durr said. “Justice is going to have to be served.”

Durr suggested that the person or people responsible for this slaughter were known to his family.



Lauredralde County Coroner Clayton Cobler said neighbors contacted the authorities Tuesday asking to perform a welfare check at a home on Butts Road because they saw no sign of the family on Monday, reported the station WTOK.

A sheriff’s deputy who responded to the address at around 7.45 a.m. found a shattered screen door with a bullet hole and forced his way inside, finding the bodies.



As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the quadruple homicide, but Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun noted there was no danger to the schools in the area.

