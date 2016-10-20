3-Year-Old Girl Wears Her Supergirl Costume on School Picture Day

This is not your typical outfit for picture day, but we don’t care!

Three-year-old Kaylieann Steinbach was very persistent on what she wanted to wear for her preschool photo — her Supergirl costume, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had a normal school day outfit picked out for her,” Kaylieann’s dad, Austin Steinbach, tells PEOPLE. “But when she saw it, she said, ‘No, Supergirl!’ “

“I said I’d take the heat if mom gets mad.”

But her mom Jami, 28, couldn’t help but smile when she saw the sweet photo.

“She thought the picture was adorable,” Austin, 27, said. “Especially the prom-style pose with her Superman doll!”

This wasn’t a spur of the moment decision for the toddler. She is hardly ever seen without her beloved Superman sidekick. She loves everything to do with superheroes, but she isn’t the only one.

“It’s on me, I’m a huge nerd and love all that stuff. I used to dress her up as an infant,” Austin said.

The most shocking thing about sharing this photo for the parents was the reaction they received from a certain community.

“It’s surreal. But what I’m most surprised about is the reaction from the deaf community,” he says.

“I couldn’t believe people noticed,” Austin says. “She’s 75 percent deaf in both ears and wears a hearing aid.”

However, Kaylieann doesn’t let that stop her from “dressing up in costumes and playing superhereos” all day. It’s something that she loves to do.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.