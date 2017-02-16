Your 2 Favorite Love Actually Characters Just Reunited

Reunited and it feels so good!

Two of the stars of Love Actually – Liam Neeson and his onscreen son Thomas Brodie-Sangster – were photographed together filming a scene for the upcoming mini-sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy.

On Wednesday, the director of the film, Richard Curtis, announced that he was getting the cast of the beloved film back together to make a short film for a fundraiser called Red Nose Day for the U.K. charity Comic Relief.

Clearly, Curtis wasted no time as the following day he had Taken star Liam Neeson and Game of Thrones’ Thomas Brodie-Sangster on set the day after the announcement for the short film was made.

The 10-minute project will drop on March 24, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the time of the original film, Brodie-Sangster was just a little boy. He is now 26 years old and has clearly grown up quite a bit. However, Liam Neeson looks almost the exact same as he did thirteen years ago when Love Actually came out in theaters.

Emma Freud, a British broadcaster who announced on Twitter that the cast was reuniting, shared several behind-the-scenes photos of Neeson and Brodie-Sangster.

The first photo showed Neeson and Brodie-Sangster recreating the moment on the park bench.

So this just happened. #rednosedayactually day 1 of filming. Might have cried a tiny bit. pic.twitter.com/DQ3GxNSwLp — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

Another pic showed the two of them sharing a laugh while off camera.

Joining Neeson and Brodie-Sangster are almost all of the stars of the original film including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brightstocke, Martine McCutehon, Olivia Olson, and Lucia Moniz.

Director Richard Curtis commented on the star-studded reunion saying: “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question… or is it so obviously Liam?”

Curtis continued by saying: “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

Be sure to look for the Love Actually mini-sequel on March 24.

What was your reaction after seeing Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster together once again?

