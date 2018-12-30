The end of the year is here, a perfect time to reflect upon the movies that inspired you or just flat out entertained you in a way that didn’t insult your intelligence. Now obviously, we aren’t the Oscars and we’re a little biased at the kinds of movies we watch around here. That said, we decided to stick more to the big budget fare that went nationwide in theaters so there’s not a lot of independent darlings that you’ve never heard of on this list. With that all out of the way though, without further ado, the 10 Best Movies of 2018!

10. A Star is Born

Starting off the list at No. 10 is A Star is Born . While the movie is the fourth remake of the original 1937 film, don’t let that fool you. Lady Gaga delivers a powerful debut performance, while Bradley Cooper showcases a gift for directing. It’s gone on to become a staggering awards contender, possibly laying claim to the “Best Picture” award at next year’s Oscars.

9. Avengers Infinity War

At No. 9 is Avengers: Infinity War. If this was a question of what was undoubtedly the hottest movie of the year, then Infinity War would be number one. The sheer feat of wrangling so many Marvel heroes for one outing is impressive on its own. The fact that Josh Brolin turned in an amazing motion capture performance as the menacing Thanos is icing on the cake, and the movie boldly ended on one of the most devastating cliffhangers audiences had ever seen from a big budget movie.

8. Mission Impossible: Fallout

In the No. 8 spot is Mission Impossible: Fallout. It appears that wine isn’t the only thing getting better with age as Tom Cruise continues to defy the laws of nature by starring in the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise at the age of 56. Many critics called Fallout the best in the series, and Ethan Hunt shows no signs of slowing down.

7. The Incredibles 2

No. 7 is Incredibles 2. It might’ve taken 14 years to get a sequel to the beloved original, but the wait was worth it as the film ended up being every bit as good as the Pixar classic that came before it.

6. Hereditary

Coming in No 6 is Hereditary . Director Ari Aster borrowed the tone and more deliberate pace of classic horror films like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist to deliver a slow-burn, unsettling horror picture that took a hard look at the damage that mental illness can wreak on a seemingly ordinary family.

5. Widows

In the fifth spot is Widows. Steve McQueen directs a talented cast led by Viola Davis in this smart thriller that earned rave reviews. In the vein of the classic heist movie Heat , it showcases a depth and self-awareness that many modern day crime movies don’t bother to drum up.

4. A Quiet Place

No. 4 – A Quiet Place. Who would’ve thought that John Krasinski, AKA Jim from The Office, would be capable of directing and starring in the best horror movie of the year, but that’s exactly what happened. Utilizing the resources of his real-life wife Emily Blunt, the movie effectively utilizes sound for tension in a way that’s never been done before, and likely a way that won’t be replicated without coming across as a pale imitation.

3. Black Panther

At No. 3 we’ve got Black Panther . We all knew Chadwick Boseman would do a phenomenal job as T’Challa simply based on his performance in Captain America Civil War , but the movie exceeded everyone’s expectations by including a brilliant performance by Michael B. Jordan as the movie’s villain Killmonger, going on to become one of Marvel’s highest grossing movies.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Coming in the coveted 2nd spot is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . No one could have predicted just how good Spider-Verse was going to be based on the trailer, but it was released to critical acclaim, being praised for its groundbreaking animation, and it’s inventive storytelling that lampooned superhero origin stories while offering a heartfelt introduction to Miles Morales. It is without a doubt one of the best Spider-Man movies we’re likely to ever get.

1. Paddington 2

But the best movie of 2019, surprisingly, is Paddington 2 ! Yeah, I didn’t see that coming either, but Paddington 2 was sweet-natured, adorable, better than the original, and truly great for all ages. Coincidentally, it’s also the only movie on this list to hit a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

