The end of the year is here, a perfect time to reflect upon the movies that inspired you or moved you or just flat out entertained you in a way that didn’t insult your intelligence.
If you missed any of these this year, then trust us when we say, you should more than likely go back and try to watch them all as they are the 10 Best Movies of 2017!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Watch the video at the top of the page to see what landed on the list, or simply scroll on down to read about our choices!
10. Wonder Woman
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
8. The Disaster Artist
7. War for the Planet of the Apes
At No. 7 is War for the Planet of the Apes. Sure, it might have one of the longest movie titles of all time, but that doesn’t matter – Director Matt Reeves delivered a stunning sequel that rounded out the critically acclaimed trilogy to near perfection.
6. The Shape of Water
5. The Big Sick
Every awards season, it seems like there is one movie that leaves movie goers baffled as to how it didn’t get nominated for any of the big ones. This year, it seems like The Big Sick is the snubbed candidate. Equally funny and heartfelt, The Big Sick is easily the smartest rom-com of the year, and it deserves recognition for it.