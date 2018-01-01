The end of the year is here, a perfect time to reflect upon the movies that inspired you or moved you or just flat out entertained you in a way that didn’t insult your intelligence.

If you missed any of these this year, then trust us when we say, you should more than likely go back and try to watch them all as they are the 10 Best Movies of 2017!

10. Wonder Woman

Starting off our list at No. 10 is Wonder Woman . Not only was it the first film to come out of the DCEU to win over the critics, but more importantly, Wonder Woman has become the highest grossing movie made by a female director of all time. Fans had been waiting a long time to see her get the big screen treatment so it was quite the relief to know she got the movie she deserved.

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Many people believe The Last Jedi is the best entry into the franchise to come along since The Empire Strikes Back. It continues the Star Wars saga in an exciting way while avoiding familiar story beats that people felt hindered The Force Awakens .

8. The Disaster Artist

It would have been really easy for James Franco and company to make fun of Tommy Wiseau’s cult disaster-piece, The Room. But instead, The Disaster Artist turned out to be a thoughtful, poignant movie that admires the passion that went into the misguided project.

7. War for the Planet of the Apes

At No. 7 is War for the Planet of the Apes. Sure, it might have one of the longest movie titles of all time, but that doesn’t matter – Director Matt Reeves delivered a stunning sequel that rounded out the critically acclaimed trilogy to near perfection.

6. The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water showcases many of the best elements of Guillermo Del Toro’s past films like Hellboy and Pan’s Labyrinth , and combines them to craft what might be his best film yet. Strange, but thoughtful, if you’re a fan of Del Toro’s fantastical films, this is one you won’t want to miss.

5. The Big Sick

Every awards season, it seems like there is one movie that leaves movie goers baffled as to how it didn’t get nominated for any of the big ones. This year, it seems like The Big Sick is the snubbed candidate. Equally funny and heartfelt, The Big Sick is easily the smartest rom-com of the year, and it deserves recognition for it.

4. Logan

After years of ups and downs playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman finally got his R-rated swan song with Logan, and it was less a superhero movie, and more of a modern western. It was a fitting end to what has been the longest tenure any actor has portrayed a superhero.

3. Lady Bird

Do you know what Lady Bird is actually about? No? That’s okay, and honestly, you don’t need to know. This movie was ONE review away from having a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s all you need to know. Go watch it.

2. Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan adds another stellar film to his stunning resume with Dunkirk. The movie is unlike any of Nolan’s previous films and uses this wartime tale to offer a visceral glance at the chaos of war.

1. Get Out