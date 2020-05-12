Walmart Announces Another Round of Cash Bonuses to Hourly Associates Amid Pandemic

Walmart is rewarding their employees once again with more cash bonuses following the hours and dedication put in by workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the retail giant announced they would be sending out a second round of bonuses for their United States employees that will go towards their hourly workers in stores, supply chain and offices, drivers and assistant managers in both stores and clubs. The extra cash is a way for the company to recognize their employees dedication and hard work throughout the crisis.

"Walmart and Sam's Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it's important we reward and appreciate them," John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. said according to WKBW. "All across the country, they're providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace."

Full-time hourly employees will get $300, while their part-time hourly and temporary employees will receive $150. In order to cash in on the new payments, employees must join the company by June 5, and the pay out will be on June 25. Walmart will have spent a total of $940 million dollars on their bonuses alone after handing out $550 million the first time and an additional $390 million this time.

Walmart is continuing to take precautions in keeping their employees safe during the pandemic. They've required daily health screens and temperature checks, as well as, hand out masks and gloves. They're also offering their workers virtual counseling. As a way to keep their customers safe, they are monitoring how many people are in the store at one time, have put up social distancing signage and pushed for sanitizing protocols.

While stores are taking every precaution, there was one location in Aurora, Colorado that was forced to shut down after two employees and an employee's husband all died from the coronavirus. On top of that, six more cases were confirmed among employees while others waited out their test results. The Tri-County Health Department said the store was closed after receiving multiple complaints from employees and customers about the lack of social distancing at the store. They also received reports of employees not wearing masks and allowing too many people in the store at once.