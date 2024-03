PopCulture Social Call Teen Mom Family Reunion Taylor Selfridge Worries About Cory Wharton Cheating on Her Season 3, Episode 2 Recap

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is getting real as Taylor Selfridge reveals her biggest issues with Cory Wharton during an emotional therapy session. Jade Cline and Sean Austin get into a major fight right before their wedding, and PopCulture's Social Call has some exclusive insight from Jade into their journey this season.