PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Gino and Jasmine Confirm They're Trying for a Baby Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 1 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is back with Season 8 - following couples like Jasmine and Gino, Rob and Sophie, Nicole and Mahmoud and more on the next chapter of their lives. Jasmine and Gino are ready to try for a baby as Rob and Sophie's marriage implodes after just a couple months. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?