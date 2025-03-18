ZZ Top’s Frank Beard Falls Ill, Exits Tour

ZZ Top’s Frank Beard is “taking time off” from the band’s ongoing tour in order to undergo a medical procedure.

On Saturday, March 15, the “Sharp Dressed Man” band announced that the drummer, 75, would be taking a leave of absence from their Elevation Tour in order to undergo an unspecified “health procedure.”

“Shelter Music Group, ZZ Top’s management, has announced the band’s drummer, Mr. Frank Beard, has temporarily stepped away from the current tour to attend a health issue requiring his focus in the near term,” the announcement read.

Frank Beard of ZZ Top

“Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim,” it continued, adding that Douglas has “maintained a close relationship” with Beard and his ZZ Top bandmates over the years, having previously stepped in for Beard in 2002 when he underwent an appendectomy in Paris.

“He is looking forward to a speedy recovery,” ZZ Top’s update concluded. In the comment section, fans wished Beard well, with one person writing, “Be thinking of ya, Frank. Get well soon.” Another added, “Frank will be in my thoughts and prayers,” as a third chimed in, “Get well soon Frank!”

ZZ Top kicked off their Elevation Tour in Alabama earlier this month, performing two shows in the Yellowhammer State and four in Florida before announcing Beard’s medical leave. The band is scheduled to tour across the U.S. in March and April before traveling to Australia and New Zealand at the end of April. They’ll perform overseas through mid-May before returning to North America for the Canadian leg of their tour in June and August.

The band, which was formed in 1969, most recently put out the album RAW (‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ Original Soundtrack) in 2022.