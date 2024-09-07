Jacob, a member of the K-pop boy group THE BOYZ, has been suffering from a sudden health issue, requiring him to perform seated during the group's concert in Kuala Lumpur. This unexpected event has somewhat disrupted the group's ongoing world tour, "ZENERATION II."

On Sept. 7, IST Entertainment, the agency representing THE BOYZ, consisting of members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, issued a statement addressing Jacob's condition. The full statement, via Soompi, reads as follows:

"Dear THE B,

IST ENTERTAINMENT would like to hereby inform you regarding the health status and schedule of THE BOYZ member Jacob.

Unfortunately, Jacob will be seated while performing during THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: ZENERATION Ⅱ IN Kuala Lumpur due to headaches and neck pain.

Upon his return to Korea, he will undergo detailed examinations and treatment. We sincerely apologize for causing concerns with such news.

We will do our absolute best to ensure his speedy recovery.

Thank you for your understanding."

The announcement revealed that the young artist was experiencing "headaches and neck pain," necessitating his seated performance for the evening's show. The agency assured fans that upon returning to South Korea, Jacob would undergo thorough medical examinations to address his health concerns.

(Photo: Member Jacob of THE BOYZ. - IST Entertainment)

This unfortunate incident occurred amidst the BOYZ's ambitious global tour, which commenced in Seoul this July. The 11-member ensemble has been entertaining audiences across the United States and Southeast Asia and is poised to continue its trek to Europe, with upcoming performances scheduled in Paris and London.

The timing of Jacob's health setback is particularly significant, given the group's recent musical achievements. In March 2024, THE BOYZ released Love Letter, the final installment of their Phantasy trilogy. The lead single, "Nectar," was praised for its emotional depth and showcased the group's vocal prowess.

The group's world tour has been a whirlwind of performances and fan interactions. In a recent interview with WWD, THE BOYZ member Kevin shared insights into their tour experiences. He mentioned the unplanned nature of their downtime activities, stating, "There's always spontaneous meetups, groups and units that happen. People always ask us, 'Who are you the most close with?,' but honestly, it's just according to that day, whoever feels like going out or whoever feels like going to whatever store, it just happens." The glimpse into their tour life illustrates the balance between work and leisure that idols must navigate, even as they manage the physical demands of frequent performances.

Despite the setback, THE BOYZ have demonstrated perseverance throughout their tour. Kevin had previously expressed the group's initial concerns about fan reception after a two-year hiatus from U.S. performances. However, he noted that those worries disappeared upon witnessing the enthusiastic response in New York, telling WWD, "People were singing along, they were having a good time – and the fact that we can be this source of energy for people halfway across the world that we haven't seen in two years, it was just absolutely amazing."