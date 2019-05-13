Kacey Musgraves Refuses Fans’ Shoey Request During Sydney Concert

Kacey Musgraves brought her Oh, What a World Tour to Australia this month, performing a concert in Sydney over the weekend where she was asked by the crowd to take part in a time-honored Australian tradition — the “shoey.”

As Musgraves took a sip of tequila during her set, which she referred to as “water, terrible tasting water,” an audience member lifted their shoe in the air, prompting the crowd to begin chanting “SHOEY,” according to MusicFeeds.

For those who aren’t familiar, a “shoey” consists of drinking beer from a shoe, either the drinker’s own or someone else’s. Many artists have participated in the unsanitary tradition, including Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and recently, Post Malone.

Musgraves was less inclined to participate, however, politely declining the crowd’s request. Still, the audience continued chanting, prompting the Texas native to tell them, “That’s disgusting. I’m not f—ing drinking out of your shoe. You could have athlete’s foot or something.”

The crowd then told Musgraves to drink out of one of her bandmate’s shoes, as the singer herself was wearing sandals, though she shot that suggestion down as well.

“I’d rather drink out of your shoe than any of their shoes,” she said.

While she didn’t participate in that Down Under tradition, she did later join in on an “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!” chant, which broke out after Musgraves noted that Texans often say “Yeehaw.”

“That is like y’alls ‘yeehaw!’ huh?” she mused.

Many of Musgraves’ fans weren’t too happy with the crowd for their request, voicing their displeasure on Twitter.

Calling the cops on everyone cheering for Kacey Musgraves to do a shoey — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 12, 2019

don’t you dare think you can demand kacey musgraves to do a shoey!!! that behaviour is tacky and not cute at the same time 👺 — jess gleeson (@dogbunz) May 12, 2019

If you chanted shoey at Kacey Musgraves you can absolutely get in the bin — ✨Chlo✨ (@sixksadworld182) May 12, 2019

The audacity to demand this!!! Australians are out of control! Kacey Musgraves refused a crowd request to do a ‘shoey’ at her Sydney show https://t.co/S6cwcqTMvq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2019

I thought kacey musgraves was a shoey free safe space… I was wrong — geordie gray (@djgeordiegray) May 12, 2019

Musgraves will tour Australia and New Zealand through May 17 before heading to Japan and China for two shows and returning to the United States in June to continue the trek.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre