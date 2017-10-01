Watch: Marilyn Manson Injured During Concert by Falling Stage Prop

Marilyn Manson was injured during his New York concert on Saturday night. While performing, a stage prop crashed and crushed the 48-year-old singer.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” a rep for Manson told Rolling Stone.

According to Variety, the singer is doing “fine” despite the hospitalization.

Manson was performing a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when he walked to the back center of the stage, which had two massive prop guns. Video from the concert shows Manson grabbing onto the structure before the guns come falling down on top of him.

After the stage crew lifted the prop upright, Manson continued to lay on the ground for a few minutes until EMT workers arrived. They rushed to the backstage area and yelled “Ice, Ice!” repeatedly.

At Manson’s Friday night concert, the singer fell off stage during his performance and told the crowd he broke his ankle. Then, he proceeded to call his tour manager a “fascist,” Loudwire reports.

His Heaven Upside Down tour kicked off Wednesday in Maryland and is scheduled to last through December. It is currently unclear if his injury will affect any of the upcoming shows as he is to perform in Boston on Monday.