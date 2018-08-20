What Marilyn Manson Told Fans Was Happening Before Concert Collapse

Just before collapsing onstage at a concert in Houston, Texas, Marilyn Manson reportedly told the fans that he was dealing with some kind of “poisoning.”

According to The Guardian, a fan-shot video clip caught the shock rocker making the comment some time after photographers were escorted away from a designated photography area because “Manson was feeling very ill and did not want his picture taken.”

Following the singer’s collapse, his tour-mate Rob Zombie took the stage to begin his set and told the crowd that his “dear friend Mr Manson is feeling under the weather. He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap.”

Manson later addressed the situation on Twitter, tweeting out a message to his fans.

Many of his fans tweeted back to him, letting him know that they do understand and were just worried about his health.

“Take care of yourself. Your health is our priority,” one person tweeted. “Your fans DON’T care if you canceled a show, we’ll catch the next one. Just get better first. Please. We love you.”

“We love you so much & completely understand! Your health comes first! Take care of yourself & get well soon,” another fan said.

This is actually not the first time that Manson has had to end a show this year, as back in February he ended a concert in New York after having an on-stage meltdown.

Following that incident fans took to social media as well, only this time they attributed his behavior to alleged drug use.

“Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on four other occasions and always entertained. This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure,” one fan commented.

“I know what you’re going to say but it is sad to see a complete spiral downward of a human due to drugs. Which might have been from his accident a few months ago,” the fan added. “We will see you next time and we do love you.”