Who Shot XXXTentacion?

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday, and police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

According to The Blast, officials believe the suspects are two black males, who both wore purple hoodies with long sleeves. The shooter allegedly wore a red mask.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office also issued an official description of the suspects, noting they were both armed. Investigators believe it was a robbery, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

TMZ reports that the suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Journey with a dark tint and black wheels, according to law enforcement. Witnesses also said they saw a Louis Vuitton bag taken from the scene.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Video published by TMZ appears to show him sitting in a black car, and a bystander trying to help.

According to dispatch audio published by The Blast, the dispatcher reported the shooting as a possible drive-by.

“Several gunshots, possibly a drive-by, no description on the subject,” the dispatcher said in the recording. “Someone in a black BMW 3X. Witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject’s vehicle, shot somebody in a black BMW.”

Dispatchers received a call of a shooting on North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach just before 4 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials later confirmed the victim was XXXTentacion.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion is best known for his hit “Look At Me!” and the albums Revenge, 17 and ?. In March, ? debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The rapper also had a violent past. He was awaiting trial for an October 2016 domestic violence charge before prosecutors added more felonies for allegedly tampering with a witness, his then-pregnant girlfriend, bringing the total number of charges to 15. In December 2017, he was put under house arrest. In March, the judge in the case allowed XXXTentacion to tour and promote ?.

Just two hours before the shooting, XXXTentacion shared a post on his Instagram page, telling fans he was planning a charity event for this weekend in Florida.

He had been showing an increasing interest in charity work. In January, he shared a video called “#TheHelpingHandChallenge,” showing himself donating clothes and video games to a foster home. The video has over 4.28 million views.

Photo Credit: YouTube / 103.5 The Beat