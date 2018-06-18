Video Reveals XXXTentacion Shooting Aftermath

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. ET:

XXXTentacion has been officially pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. More details can be found here.

Original Story:

XXXTentacion was reportedly shot in Miami on Monday afternoon, and several videos of the crime scene are being posted on social media.

In the numerous graphic clips floating around on Twitter and other social media platforms, the 20-year-old rapper is shown lifeless in a black sports car. There are no visible signs of life.

A bystander is shown taking XXXTentacion’s pulse as sirens are heard approaching.

In a follow-up clip, a closer view of the musician, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, is shown. He is not moving as first responders approach his vehicle.

XXXTentacion’s condition is unclear, but dispatch audio obtained by TMZ describes him as comatose. He is apparently being treated as a “Level 1” trauma patient.

News outlets are also at the scene. WSVN is currently streaming live from the scene. A large police presence is shown, as well as XXXTentacion’s vehicle. The video is not graphic, as the victim has bee transported from the scene.

Many Twitter users are sharing the graphic videos around, an action that has drawn criticism by some. Some are drawing comparison to the recent Logan Paul controversy and others think it is simply in poor taste.

If Xxxtentacion is dead then yall sharing a dead body. Same thing yall flamed Logan Paul over — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) June 18, 2018

“If XXXTentacion is dead, then y’all sharing a dead body. (The) same thing y’all flamed Logan Paul over,” internet personality Eric Dunn wrote.

Another user added, “Everyone who’s tweeting [and retweeting] them videos of XXXTentacion , you’re f—ing sick. You’ll gladly ruin Logan Paul for posting a video of a dead body, but when it’s someone more famous, it’s completely okay. bulls—.”