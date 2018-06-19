XXXTentacion Shared How He Wanted to be Remembered in Video Before He Died

XXXTentacion shared a video on Instagram a day before he was shot and killed Monday in South Florida, describing how he wanted to be remembered by fans.

“Worst thing comes to worst, I f— die a tragic death or some s— and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” the 20-year-old said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued, “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life. Regardless of the negative around my name. Regardless of the bad things people say ot me. I don’t give a f—, because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is. So I just wanted to say I appreciate and love all you and believe in you all.”

Next, he told fans to “not let your depression make you. Do not let your body define your soul. Let your soul define your body. Your mind is limitless. You are worth more than you could believe.”

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfory, was killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida during what officials believe was a robbery. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. They ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 954-321-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 954-492-TIPS.

XXXTentacion was best known for his hit album ?, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March. However, he had a controversial past and was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges. In October 2016, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend.

In December 2017, he was put on house arrest and faced more charges, including witness tampering for allegedly talking to his girlfriend while in prison. In March, he was allowed to tour to promote the album, but ordered to report on his travels and take monthly drug tests.

XXXTentation’s music included references to depression, anxiety and isolation. In interviews, he was open about his personal battle with depression. Tracks on ? included “Sad!,” “Lose Yourself,” “Changes,” “Schizophrenia” and “Going Down!”