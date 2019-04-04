Xxxtentacion Posthumously Nominated for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Late rapper Xxxtentacion had been posthumously nominated for multiple 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

According to E! News, Xxxtentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — has been nominated in the following categories: Top Male Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album, for 17, Top Rap Album for ?, Top Streaming Song (Audio) and Top Streaming Song (Video) for “Sad!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In March 2018, three months before his tragic death, his album ? landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200, later going on to being certified platinum. Following his death, an album Xxxtentacion had been working on, Skins, was released. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

Sadly, in June, as the rapper was leaving a vehicle dealership is Deerfield Beach, Florida he was robbed at gunpoint and shot.

After his death, many of Xxxtentacion’s peers took to social media to lament his death, with Kanye West writing, “Rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

“I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry,” rapper Big Sean added. “I didn’t know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP.”

“Tomorrow’s not promised … you could be here today and be gone tomorrow,” fellow controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said. “X spread nothing but positivity.”

I was so inspired by XXX music, the way he had no boundaries on his sound and could adapt from one genre to the next is so rare in this day and age. I believe some of the best art comes from some of the most tortured souls, and all demons aside, nobody deserves to die young 💔 — J (@JackJ) June 19, 2018

Four men were arrested and charged in connection with XXXTentacion‘s murder: Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Robert Allen.

All of the men were indicted, but Williams specifically was charged with first degree murder and was denied bail, seemingly due to him being the suspected shooter. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Fans can tune into the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, to see if XXXTentacion picks up any awards posthumously.