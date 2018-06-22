XXXTentacion’s Murder Was Reportedly Premeditated

The arrest warrant for the men suspected in murder of rapper XXXTentacion lists the murder as “premeditated,” suggesting that the suspects knew they were firing at a well-known performer at the time of the robbery, according to TMZ.

TMZ obtained the arrest warrant, which classifies the murder as “premeditated.” The document states two men jumped out of the passenger side of the SUV after it pulled up to the motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where XXXTentacion was shopping Monday. The men ordered XXXTentacion to give them property and there was a “brief struggle,” according to the document.

The suspects then shot multiple times before taking the Louis Vuitton bag witnesses reported seeing taken from XXXTentacion’s car.

There is surveillance video from the motorcycle dealership showing the two men walking into the store, past XXXTentacion. After 10 minutes, they left the store and waited for the “Look At Me!” rapper to leave.

According to the warrant, the SUV pulled in front of XXXTentacion as he tried to leave. The gunmen then jumped out and fired several shots at XXXTentacion. According to his lawyers, he was fatally shot in the jaw and neck.

On Wednesday, Dedrick D. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid licence and probation violation for theft of a car. Police issued two other arrest warrants for other suspects allegedly involved in the murder. Their identities were not released.

According to TMZ, the documents suggest Williams was not the shooter, but he “had an active part in the murder of [2 words redacted] by blocking in the victim’s vehicle so that the two gunman (sic) could rob the victim at gun point.”

Police note the term “premeditated” does not mean the suspects made XXXTentacion their target. Based on the warrant, police still believe it was a robbery gone wrong and it is not known if the suspects went to the motorcycle dealership specifically to kill XXXTentacion. Legally, “premeditation” can mean the suspects decided to kill seconds before pulling the trigger.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jaseh Dwayne Onfroy, was a controversial figure in Hip Hop because of the subjects of his music and his own troubled past with the law. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges related to the alleged assault of a pregnant woman in 2016. Despite these issues, his second album, ?, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

“Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” his representatives said in a statement. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team — manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

On Thursday, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, hinted that he was going to become a father soon by posting a sonogram on Instagram. She declined to provide further details, including who the mother of the baby is.

Photo credit: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images