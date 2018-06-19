XXXTentacion’s Family Break out Into Argument Outside Hospital

A deputy called for backup outside the southern Florida hospital that rapper XXXTentacion‘s body was brought to Monday afternoon when she grew concerned about the rapper’s arguing family and rowdy crowds.

Hear the audio of the deputy’s request and the commotion of the background noise here.

In emergency dispatch audio obtained by The Blast, a deputy called for one other deputy to help handle the scene outside the hospital’s main emergency room entrance because “a lot of family members on both sides” were arguing after XXXTentacion arrived via ambulance.

She worried that the escalating situation outside the hospital would prove too much for her to handle alone. After a short while, she relayed the information that “half of the party went inside” while the other half stayed outside in the parking lot — but warned that the growing crowd of fans and media outside the emergency room was “getting a little rowdy.”

The commotion of the scene can also be heard in the background of the audio of the video.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20 years old. Police are searching for two men, with investigators saying they believe the rapper’s death was a result of a robbery gone wrong. However, XXXTentacion’s family believes he was the victim of a planned murder.

Sources close to the “Look at Me” rapper’s family told The Blast Monday that they think two gunmen were looking to kill him, and that they want investigators to question people who might want him dead.

“This was not random,” one source told the news outlet.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Jaseh Dwayne Onfroy, was rushed to a hospital after he was shot just before 4 p.m., where he was pronounced dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV,” officials said. “Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery.”

A Louis Vuitton bag was also taken from the rapper, according to The Blast. Police describe the suspects as two black males wearing purple, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirts. The shooter is believe to have been wearing a red mask.

XXXTentacion was a controversial figure in the rap and hip-hop world. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges related to an October 2016 arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In December 2017, prosecutors added more felony charges, including witness tampering. He was put on house arrest before the trial, but was allowed to leave for a tour.

Before his domestic abuse charges, XXXTentacion grew up a troubled boy with a problematic relationship toward his mother. He was expelled from middle school for fighting and dropped out of high school in 10th grade, just before he faced a gun possession charge. While in a juvenile detention center for around nine months, he beat up a homosexual cellmate and used homophobic language while describing the incident in graphic detail during a podcast interview.

He also had a feud with Drake, who he accused of ripping off “Look at Me.”

The rapper appeared to be attempting to rehabilitate his image in recent months before his sudden death. In October, he said he planned on donating $100,000 to anti-domestic violence causes. In January, he shared video of himself making donations to a foster home. Hours before his death, he said he was organizing a fundraiser in Florida.