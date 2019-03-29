Woodstock 50 Music Festival: Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z Headline Stacked Lineup

Woodstock 50 has announced the official lineup for the three-day 50th anniversary event, with Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z set to headline.

Set to be held at New York’s Watkins Glen on Aug. 16-18, the final lineup for the event, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, features more than 80 artists and sticks to the promise to bring a wider range of artists. Woodstock 50 will see a mix of hip-hop, rock, pop, and country musicians joining a handful of artists who performed at the original 1969 festival.

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” Michael Lang, co-founder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals, said in a press release. “Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

Keep scrolling to see the full Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair lineup as well as additional information.

Legacy Acts

Included in the lineup are a number of acts that took part in the 1969 festival, including Santana, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Sebastian, CSNY’s David Crosby, Melanie, Country Joe McDonald, and Canned Heat..



Appearing alongside Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang at a press conference announcing the event, Fogerty recalled performing his set in 1969 after the Grateful Dead took the stage.



“I was frustrated and I said something like, ‘We hope you’re having a good time out there. We’re playing our hearts out for ya up here,’” he recalled, according to NBC News. “And I don’t really see much moving. I see a light, somebody’s lighter goes on in the darkness and somebody out there says, ‘Don’t worry about it John, we’re with ya!’ So I played the whole rest of my complete Woodstock concert for that guy.”

Scheduled on Aug. 16, Friday

The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, John Fogerty, Run the Jewels, The Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian, Melanie, Grandson, Fever 333, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Larkin Poe, Brian Cadd, Ninet Tayed, and more.

Scheduled on Aug. 17, Saturday

Dead and Company, Chance the Rapper, Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes, David Crosby, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko and Medicine for the People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Country Joe McDonald, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Sir, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert, IAMDDB, and more.

Scheduled on Aug. 18, Sunday

Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage The Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Young The Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, the Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo the Devil, Liz Brasher, and more.

Nonprofit cause partners

Conservation International – Protecting nature for 30 years, CI works to build a healthier, more prosperous, and more productive planet through s​​science, policy, and partnerships with countries, communities and companies

Dolphin Project – Founded by Richard (Ric) O’Barry on Earth Day, April 22, 1970, the Dolphin Project is dedicated to the welfare and protection of dolphins worldwide, and aims to educate the public about captivity, and where feasible, retire and/or release captive dolphins.

Felix Organization – Founded in 2006 by Rick ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Emmy Award winning casting director Sheila Jaffe, the organization provides inspiring opportunities and new experiences to enrich the lives of children who are growing up in the foster care system.

Happy Hippie Foundation – A nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus, the Happy Hippie Foundation allies young people to find injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

HeadCount – HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy by staging voter registration drives at concerts.

Hiring America –Hiring America is dedicated to helping veterans find jobs – providing valuable information to help ease the transition for veterans entering the civilian workforce.

March For Our Lives – Created by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the organization has a mission to end gun violence.

REFORM Alliance – An organization focused on dramatically reducing the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system.

Seva Foundation – A global nonprofit organization, Seva transforms lives and strengthens communities by restoring sight and preventing blindness.

SocialWorks – An organization that aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity within Chicago.

History

Created in 1969 and billed as “3 Days of Peace and Music,” the legendary Woodstock Music and Arts Fair marked a defining cultural and historical moment as the nation’s youth reacted to the climate of their time – civil rights, women’s rights, and the antiwar movement.



Taking place on a farm in Bethel, New York that is now run as an attraction by The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Aug. 15-17, the concert drew more than 400,000 people who gathered to see the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, and more.

Where will Woodstock 50 be held?

Unlike the first festival back in 1969, Woodstock 50 will be held at Watkins Glen International racetrack, roughly 150 miles west of the original festival site and will bring three days of peace, love and music.



The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.



Although the festival will be celebrated away from its home ground, nods will be given to the original music festival, with performances taking place on three stages: the Peace Stage, Love Stage, and Music Stage, the three keywords used in key art for the original festival.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Woodstock 50 can be purchased on Earth Day, April 22.



Concertgoers can keep up with Woodstock 50 information before the general ticket sale date following official Woodstock 50th Anniversary Music and Arts Fair news on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Woodstock.com.