Woman Claiming to Be DMX’s 15th Child Comes Forward Amid Estate Dispute

DMX may have another child. The late rapper and actor died of a drug-induced heart attack in April 2021. He was 50 years old at the time of his death. His memorial service, featuring his 14 children and their mothers, was seen around the globe. But now, a woman alleging to be X’s 15th child has emerged amid his estate battle. X left no will or liquid assets.

Page Six reports that the Georgia woman, Raven Barmer-Simmons, contacted DMX’s other adult children following his death. All 15 alleged children will now be subjected to DNA tests to confirm paternity.

There’s currently a battle over X’s estate between his adult children and his fiance, Desiree Lindstrom. In June, a judge shot down Lindstrom’s request to be legally declared X’s “common-law wife.” Had the request been granted, Lindstrom would have received immediate seniority over his 14 children to potentially control X’s estate, as well as all future earnings from his music.

Now, an administrator of his estate must be appointed. X’s three adult sons from his marriage to Tashera Simmons — Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 19 — petitioned to be administrators. But, X’s other adult children, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, who were birthed during his marriage with other women, also filed for the administrator title.

Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean have been appointed as the administrators, but only on a temporary basis. X’s estate is worth a reported $1 million. Per Herbert Nass, the trustee and attorney for the current administrators: “The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs. The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

Despite setting a record for the only artist in history to have their first 5 albums top the Billboard charts, selling over 70 million records, and appearing in blockbuster movies, X was in debt at the time of his death. Ness added: “We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”