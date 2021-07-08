DMX's Official Cause of Death Revealed

✖

DMX's (born Earl Simmons) official cause of death has been revealed months after his April 9th decease date. The late rapper died due to a heart attack, brought on by cocaine use, which cut off blood flow to his brain. He was 50 years old. According to a source at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office: “it was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” per Vulture.

The confusion largely came once it was heavily reported that he was in a coma, though the rapper was reported brain dead upon his arrival at the hospital. His family shared that he was in a vegetative state, asking for prayers that the rapper would somehow wake up. Fans would stake out in front of the Westchester hospital, holding candlelight vigils in the parking lot as they hoped for a speedy recovery. Though, he didn't come out of his coma. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the source explained. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital . . . However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on . . . He never woke up from [a] coma.”

The family announced Simmons' passing via social media. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the family of the rapper (born Earl Simmons) wrote in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.” The Ruff Ryder rapper's memorial service was hosted at Brooklyn's Barclay Center, where his life was honored by many of his colleagues, family, as well as his numerous fans. “It hurts anytime you lose a soldier, but this one hurts different because he was the main piece on the board,” said rapper Jadakiss during the service.

He was certainly missed on the recent Father's Day. His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, shared a post remembering Simmons on the first time she was without him for the holiday. "SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE," Lindstrom wrote in the caption. "Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands-on, incredible father! I thank God that [Exodus] had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus."