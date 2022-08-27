Wiz Khalifa Concert Ends in Panic After Rumors of Gunfire

During rapper Wiz Khalifa's Aug. 26 performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, the concert suddenly ended after people started to flee the outdoor venue, reported the Indianapolis Star. Security personnel acted quickly, and all the subjects nearby left the scene on foot.

While some of them shouted about an alleged shooting, no weapons were found, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a release early Saturday. Rory Appleton of the Indianapolis Star broke the story, tweeting live from the event, "People were screaming about shooting. We all ran out...climbed fences, did anything to get out."

Video from concertgoer shows people running for the exits @wizkhalifa concert @ruoffmusicenter. There had been reports of shots fired, but NOTHING has been confirmed by police. We’re still waiting for official information about what happened. pic.twitter.com/YwKkfKuESe — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) August 27, 2022

According to the sheriff's office, the disturbance began at 10:28 p.m in section 5 of the amphitheater's lawn. Audience members began exiting as security arrived, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened per Ruoff's emergency procedures. Immediately after the music stopped, Khalifa and his band left the stage 45 minutes into the show.

Appleton wrote later that evening, "I am out. I did not see or hear any shots. I was up front stage left, and the running seemed to come from the lawn stage right. A lot of young kids at this show. People running out into the corn fields and calling home as we all ran out of the employee entrance."

"Other folks are tweeting it was a bad fight that ended in some folks running, then all of us running," he added. Another user replied to him, writing, "On lawn right side our crowd broke down one fence and hopped another to get out. Scariest thing I've endured. Everyone stay safe."

Audience members filled Ruoff's employee parking lot, making cell phone calls. While some fled into nearby fields, others cried and held one another. Police dispatched multiple quick response teams who searched the area but found no weapon, the release said. A total of three individuals were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Khalifa was co-headlining with fellow rapper Logic on the Vinyl Verse Tour. His was the night's last set. The 28-city Live Nation, tour kicked off on July 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine making stops across the U.S., including in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up on Sept. 2 in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. A concert by country singer Keith Urban will take place at Ruoff on Saturday.