Here’s Why Some People Thought Carlos Santana Died

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is still alive, despite concerns that the 70-year-old Grammy winner was dead. It turned out that he was not the Carlos Santana trending on Twitter Friday.

The Carlos Santana that was trending on Twitter was the first baseman of the same name. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday. He’s a power hitter, knocking in 23 home runs and 79 RBIs with the Cleveland Indians last season.

But several music fans weren’t immediately aware of the existence of another famous Carlos Santana. Their hearts skipped a beat when they saw the name trending.

Music fans have been concerned before about the health of Santana, who mixed Latin music with Rock ‘N’ Roll in the 1970s and later became known for his 1999 hit “Smooth.” In September 2015, he was the victim of Twitter death hoax. The hoax went viral, leading Santana’s team to confirm that he’s still alive and rocking.

In February, after Santana made some surprising remarks about Beyonce’s talent, he trended on Twitter again. That led others to assume he was dead.

Santana still tours and is planning a residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas in January and February. He also released a new album, Santana IV, last year.

Here are how Twitter reacted to “Carlos Santana.”

See “Carlos Santana” trending. Am immediately relieved that it’s about the ballplayer and not the musician — and that neither has died nor has been named in a harassment suit. — Paula (@PaulaBonaFide) December 15, 2017

You see #CarlosSantana trending and you’re thinking he either died or sexually harassed someone…then you find out that you have the wrong Carlos Santana anyways..lol pic.twitter.com/K0pkSUCspT — Use2BGuttersnipe (@NonOfYaBiznz) December 15, 2017

Saw Carlos Santana was trending and yall had me thinking THE Carlos Santana had passed… Don’t ever do that to me again Twitter pic.twitter.com/sxNxIKIX6f — Jon Vaughn (@TheJonVaughn) December 15, 2017

When you see “Carlos Santana” trending, and find out he’s not dead OR a sex monster. 2017 is doing work on my heart & soul, I swear to god. pic.twitter.com/3o5znXJBsM — R. (@ritarepulso) December 15, 2017

Sees Carlos Santana is trending, has a heart attack. Then sees it’s just the baseball player signing a contract pic.twitter.com/44SufNnxpb — RetroWaveDave (@RetroWaveDave) December 15, 2017

Trending in 2017:

*sees Carlos Santana trending*

“Oh God, I hope he didn’t die”

“OH GOD, I hope he’s not a predator” “Oh. baseball. Whatever.” — Tracey Ross (@traceylross) December 15, 2017

Photo credit: Facebook / Carlos Santana