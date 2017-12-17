Music

Here’s Why Some People Thought Carlos Santana Died

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is still alive, despite concerns that the 70-year-old Grammy winner was dead. It turned out that he was not the Carlos Santana trending on Twitter Friday.

The Carlos Santana that was trending on Twitter was the first baseman of the same name. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday. He’s a power hitter, knocking in 23 home runs and 79 RBIs with the Cleveland Indians last season.

But several music fans weren’t immediately aware of the existence of another famous Carlos Santana. Their hearts skipped a beat when they saw the name trending.

Music fans have been concerned before about the health of Santana, who mixed Latin music with Rock ‘N’ Roll in the 1970s and later became known for his 1999 hit “Smooth.” In September 2015, he was the victim of Twitter death hoax. The hoax went viral, leading Santana’s team to confirm that he’s still alive and rocking.

In February, after Santana made some surprising remarks about Beyonce’s talent, he trended on Twitter again. That led others to assume he was dead.

Santana still tours and is planning a residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas in January and February. He also released a new album, Santana IV, last year.

Here are how Twitter reacted to “Carlos Santana.”

