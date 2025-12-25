What to Remember About James Brown’s Shocking Death, 19 Years Later

To many, James Brown’s death has been a mystery. The soul singer died on Christmas Day 2006 at the age of 73, reportedly from congestive heart failure, combined with complications from pneumonia; however, there are many questions about his passing.

Brown was a controversial figure. For years, there were reports about his alleged substance abuse and drug use, and allegations of him being a womanizer and abusive to women.

On the flip side, he was a cultural icon. His son, “I’m Black and I’m Proud,” became the official anthem for the Civil Rights Movement and Black Power Movement.

According to CNN, a doctor who signed the Godfather of Soul’s death certificate does not believe he died from natural causes. And in 2018, Rev. Al Sharpton, a longtime friend of the singer’s, said: “I’ve always had and still have a lot of questions. … I wouldn’t mind a further investigation at all.”

At the time of his death, only Brown’s personal manager, Charles Bobbit, was by his side. Brown has an estimate of between 9-13 children, and have had many women in his life, yet no one in his immediate family was with him when he died, which raised even more concern.

Some people believe foul play was involved in his death. Others have downright alleged they believe he was murdered, per the CNN investigative report.

There’s speculation that Brown, a longtime resident of South Carolina, wanted to leave the area and move North, as well as sever many business ties in the area and with his team. It was later determined that some of Brown’s team was embezzling millions from him, and that some may have wanted him dead to avoid him finding out and threatening their livelihood.

There was never an autopsy performed on the singer. According to Bobbit, it was reportedly Brown’s wish. But his close friends and family say otherwise. His daughter, Yamma, told CNN she didn’t want to detail why she chose not to have the autopsy done. Her ex-husband, Darren Lumar, would later claim he believed Yamma played a part in her father’s death and didn’t want an autopsy done to avoid the truth coming out. Lumar died after being ambushed in a shooting in 2008, which police said they believed was a contract killing.

There is reported evidence that Brown never wanted his children to have control over his money or estate. They battled for it after his passing.