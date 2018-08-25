Musicians, Fans Mourn We Came As Romans Vocalist Kyle Pavone

Musicians and fans alike turned to Twitter to mourn the death of We Came As Romans frontman Kyle Pavone on Saturday. Pavone was 28 years old.

The band, which scored hits with the songs “Hope” and “The World I Used to Know,” announced Pavone’s sudden death in a statement on their Twitter page. They did not release a cause of death.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent,” the group said.

The surviving members of We Came As Romans asked fans to make charitable donations instead of flowers to show their support. They will release further information on charities in the future.

We Came As Romans was founded in 2005 and released their first studio album in 2009. Pavone sang on their latest album, a 2015 self-titled release.

More than 6,000 Twitter users responded to the announcement, including musician Stevie Aiello, who worked with both 30 Seconds to Mars and We Came As Romans.

“I’m so sad to read this. It was a pleasure getting to work with him and know him for a brief time. He was a talented and nice guy. My thoughts are with you guys and Kyle’s family, friends, and fans,” Aiello wrote.

“Love you Stevie,” guitarist Joshua Moore replied.

“This is the worst. Much love to you guys and fam, this can’t be easy for you all,” Issues’ Skylar Acord wrote.

“Truly heartbroken. It was an honor to work with him. My thoughts are with you all and his family,” DJ Kayzo wrote.

Fans shared videos and photos of Pavone and sent their condolences to his family and the band.

“My condolences, I’m incredibly upset. WCAR got me through a lot of tough stuff with your positive/introspective lyrics. RIP Kyle, I f– love you man,” one fan wrote.

“Are. You. F–. Serious. I’m so shocked right now I don’t even know what to say. I’ve met him several times at meet and greets and he was always so cool and personable and made me feel less awkward to talk with you guys. Jesus Christ, this is the worst news. I’m devastated,” added another fan.

“I can’t believe another legend lost too early. Positive vibes too WCAR,” one fan wrote alongside a video from a recent We Came As Romans performance.

“My heart is shattered,” another fan wrote. “I’m forever grateful I got to see you guys live 7 times, and Kyle. Im so heartbroken.”

