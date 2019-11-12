Watch Nelly’s Lighthearted Response to a Fan Pulling Him off Stage

Rapper Nelly found himself in the midst of a little “dilemma” recently. According to TMZ, he was busy performing at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday night, when one of his fans got a little too into the performance. The fan in question actually pulled Nelly off stage and, surprisingly enough, the rapper actually had a lighthearted reaction to the messy moment.

Nelly really handled the situation better than many would in his position. In the clip obtained by TMZ, the rapper could be seen heading towards the front of the stage, where he touched his fans’ hands. Shortly after he embraced his fans, one of them got a little too close for comfort and promptly pulled him off stage. He subsequently launched into the barricades in front of the stage before exchanging words with the woman who committed the deed.

He ultimately decided to forgive and forget, but not before issuing a well-meaning warning to the fan, “You can’t pull me, shorty. I appreciate it — but I’m on the edge of the stage. If you pull me, I ain’t got nowhere to go!”

Nelly reportedly told security to leave the person be after the incident and he then carried on with the rest of the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published in October 2017, Nelly opened up about what life was like on tour (sans any onstage dilemmas with fans). At the time, he was touring with Florida Georgia Line and country singer Chris Lane.

“We cool, you can see from back here. This is almost every night!” Nelly said about his time on the road. “We got a set up, we like to entertain. We got a lot of people that come up every single show and show us love.”

“We have a lot of fun… it’s like a tailgate atmosphere,” he added. “It’s straight tailgating as far as the camaraderie, the vibe, always having fun. We’re enjoying the simplicities, but also enjoying the music on a different level.”

It should be noted that Entertainment Tonight’s interview with Nelly was conducted in September 2017, about a month before the rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus. His lawyer released a statement to ET in which they called the allegations “completely fabricated.” Nelly also said that he was innocent on social media and countersued the woman, Monique Greene, for defamation. According to TMZ in September 2018, the matter was mutually settled between the rapper and the accuser with both parties agreeing to dismiss their cases.