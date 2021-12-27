Wanda Young, The Marvelettes Member, Dead at 78

A Motown legend has died. Wanda Young, a founding member of the popular 1960s group The Marvelettes, died from complications due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Her daughter told the New York Times that Young died on Dec. 15 in Garden City, MI. She was 78 years old and is survived by her siblings, three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren per TMZ. Young was one of the few surviving members of the history-making group.

Young joined the Marvelettes just before the group signed their first record deal with Motown. She eventually would become the Marveletttes’ lead singer in their later years after several members left the group. Young was part of the group’s 1961 hit “Please Mr. Postman.” The song was a No. 1 hit for the label, and the first hit recorded by an all-female group, helping to put the label on the map as they struggled to compete with other major labels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please Mr. Postman” would go on to be re-recorded by other top artists and still sampled today. The song was most famously covered by The Beatles, who made it a hit during their prime in the ’60s. Young was a co-lead singer of the group during their climax. Her vocals are on famous singles like “Locking Up My Heart” and “Too Many Fish in the Sea.” She sang the lead vocals on hits like “I’ll Keep Holding On” “Don’t Mess with Bill,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game,” “When You’re Young and In Love,” “My Baby Must Be a Magician” and others.

By the end of the 1960s, Young had enough, leaving the group in 1969. She strived for solo success, having a steady career throughout the 70s. She dealt with substance abuse and alcoholism following her departure from the group. She attributed her addiction troubles to the shooting death of her biological daughter at the family’s Inkster residence.

She retired from the industry altogether, raising her family and opting to live a private life outside of the spotlight. As of now, memorial plans for the singer have yet to be released.