VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Unconventional Red Carpet Outfit

Taylor Swift stepped out onto the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with an outfit that sure has created some conversation. The pop star, who is set to open the event, sported a multi-colored blazer along with high black boots.

The look stuck with the theme and ambiance of her seventh studio album, Lover. Page Six reported that the rainbox-laden blazer is Versace while the black-suede boots are “Elouix” by Christian Louboutin with a value of $2,195.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her outfit drew many responses on social media leading up to the show.

this look is stunning — jay ♁ (@jxvintage) August 26, 2019

Not a huge fan of Taylor but her jacket is killing it!!!! — QueenMrs (@TheQueenMrs) August 26, 2019

Looks like an actual queen — bridget (@aunderratedteen) August 26, 2019

I don’t even really like or listen to Taylor but damn she serving in the blazer, I want one — lewis (@LD_Pelligrini) August 26, 2019

How can she actually rock that outfit? It’s impressive. Can’t wait for her performance tonight 🤩 — Ana (@notinfluencer_) August 26, 2019

HER LEGS ARE LONGER THAN MAAA FUTURE 🤓 I LOVE U TAYLOR!!! 💕 — Indra Rio Permana (@Indrariopermana) August 26, 2019

Prior to making her appearance, Swift took a shot at President Donald Trump. She called him out for “gaslighting the America public” into believing that “If you hate the President, you hate America.”

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” Swift told The Guardian. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

There was also a report that spotlighted Swift’s net-income. She has an estimated value of $360 million. She also apparently makes $1 million per day.

Swift is fresh off releasing her seventh studio album. The record quickly became the top-selling album of the year after just two days. “Lover” features a variety of songs and collaborations, one of which is with The Dixie Chicks in a song that talks about her mother’s battle with cancer.

“What was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” she said. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song.”

She also vowed to re-record her previous songs and albums to regain full control over her library. Swift will begin that process in November of 2020.