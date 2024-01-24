Usher Reveals Major Feature for His New Album

Usher is gearing up for the release of a new album soon and he's teaming up with new and popular talent for features. Several reports note Usher and Latto have collaborated on his new music, including Hot New Hip-Hop. The upcoming release will be Usher's ninth full-length studio album. Latto has had a string of hits lately. Cardi B joined her for "Put It On Da Floor," which reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Her "Big Energy" collaboration with Mariah Carey, which samples Carey's "Fantasy," remains on radio rotation and is even used in commercials. Signing on for an Usher duet is sure to be a chart-topper in 2024.

Usher has been flying high since his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, which he added another line of shows. He's also headlining the Super Bowl for the first time this year with a 15-minute set. It'll be hard to guess which hits will make the setlist. But, he has dozens to choose from.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Desus Nice, who partnered with TUMS for a Super Bowl promo this year, expressed his excitement about Usher as the Halftime Show headliner. "I'm very excited about the Usher thing. I'm also kind of a hater because women are enjoying him a bit too much. I don't like that," he joked. "I don't like seeing women smiling because Usher is gyrating on the stage. I'm kidding. It's incredible though because Usher has so many songs and you know his classics, and he brings out another one and another. And I just wanna see the whole stadium just singing "Yeah." That's going to be such an experience. And also, for the record, the best Usher song, I will go down in history saying the best Usher song is "Daddy's Home." And that does not get enough props. And I can't wait for him to sing it.