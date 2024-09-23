'Usher Deletes Twitter History Amid Diddy Sex Trafficking Arrest'

The Diddy fallout is real. Days after the disgraced hip hop mogul was formally indicted and charged for racketeering and sex trafficking, his musical peers are seemingly taking cautious steps to distance themselves from him, even if that means erasing their social media history. And with his longtime mentee Usher, that may be the case as the "Let It Burn" singer has deleted his entire X history, formerly Twitter, and its over 7,000 posts. Many question if its due to their long standing relationship.

Usher has been on a career high as of late with a world tour, a Las Vegas residency, and a Paris residency. He also performed at the 2023 Super Bowl HalfTime show, garnering record viewership. The same weekend, he married his third wife and mother of his two daughters, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Usher has not been accused of any crimes, but he and fellow Ne-Yo were mentioned as witnesses to Combs' physical abuse of singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in Danity Kane/Diddy Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard's lawsuit against the rap mogul.

Usher lived with the Bad Boy Records founder New York in the '90s when he was around 14 or 15 years as Diddy mentored him. He's been open about being subjected to Diddy's wild appetite for sex.

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said it "was always girls around" during his time living with Combs. "You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," he said.

He said he experimented but never consummated a relationship until he was 19, telling the publication, "Strange, but I never busted a n-t before then," he confessed. "I'd just do it until I could tell the girl was feeling good, and then I'd stop."

In a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Usher said there were some "very curious things taking place" that he didn't quite understand. He has been silent about Diddy's arrest.