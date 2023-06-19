Tyga Roasted for New Song Sampling Queen, David Bowie and Vanilla Ice

By Michael Hein

Rapper Tyga had fans rolling their eyes last week when he previewed a new song with a familiar beat. The 33-year-old rapper posted a video of himself in the recording studio listening to his latest work which sampled the bassline from "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie – much like the 1990 song "Ice Ic Baby" by Vanilla Ice. The result did not seem to thrill most commenters.

The beat for "Ice Ice Baby" is one of the most infamous cases of an instrumental closely resembling its source material, and it seems like Tyga is not taking it too far from that original either. His new clip used the same iconic bassline and other elements of the song, though he rapped over it with a different cadence than Vanilla Ice did. He used fire emojis and dancing emojis to caption the video on TikTok where commenters did not seem to like what they heard.

@tyga

🔥🔥🔥🔥🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾

♬ original sound – Tyga

"Keep it unreleased," read the top comment on Monday. As the clip spread to other forms of social media the responses were not much kinder. According to power 105.1, the song will feature Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the final version.

There's no word on when the song might come out or what it will be called, but judging by the responses so far fans are not very eager to hear the whole thing for themselves. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Tyga's new song.

Disbelief

Many fans were horrified to hear that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice will reportedly be collaborating on this song. They hoped it would not be true.

Ice Spice, Baby

Some fans wondered if this song might come from Ice Spice, not Tyga, as it would set her up for an easy play on her stage name.

Bad for the Genre

Some commenters felt that samples like this made the whole practice of sampling music in hip hop look bad.

Likely Suspects

Fans thought there were other rappers who would use this sample again before Tyga – primarily other white rappers who might make allusions to Vanilla Ice.

Anticipation

Many fans expected this song to become a summer hit – whether they are excited for it or not, they figure the beat is simply too catchy to go unnoticed.

Disappointed

Some readers were disappointed to see radio stations and other rappers helping to promote Tyga's new song.

Unoriginal

Finally, many fans wondered at the state of mainstream music itself, wondering if the industry is even capable of pushing original ideas these days.

