Tyga Roasted for New Song Sampling Queen, David Bowie and Vanilla Ice

Rapper Tyga had fans rolling their eyes last week when he previewed a new song with a familiar beat. The 33-year-old rapper posted a video of himself in the recording studio listening to his latest work which sampled the bassline from "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie – much like the 1990 song "Ice Ic Baby" by Vanilla Ice. The result did not seem to thrill most commenters.

The beat for "Ice Ice Baby" is one of the most infamous cases of an instrumental closely resembling its source material, and it seems like Tyga is not taking it too far from that original either. His new clip used the same iconic bassline and other elements of the song, though he rapped over it with a different cadence than Vanilla Ice did. He used fire emojis and dancing emojis to caption the video on TikTok where commenters did not seem to like what they heard.

"Keep it unreleased," read the top comment on Monday. As the clip spread to other forms of social media the responses were not much kinder. According to power 105.1, the song will feature Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the final version.

There's no word on when the song might come out or what it will be called, but judging by the responses so far fans are not very eager to hear the whole thing for themselves. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Tyga's new song.