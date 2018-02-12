Tyga Drops Instagram Hint That He Misses Kylie Jenner

In another cryptic Instagram post promoting his upcoming album Kyoto, Tyga is making many fans wonder if he’s missing his ex, Kylie Jenner.

The 28-year-old rapper shared an Instagram photo of himself walking his dog with the caption, “Am I talkin foreign when I say I miss u,” adding the hashtag #KYOTO, which drops this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption is likely lyrics to a new song on the album. But with Kylie Jenner experiencing her time in the spotlight after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this month, some fans wonder if Tyga is trying to gain back the affections of his old flame.

The “Temperature” rapper has been sharing new song lyrics in multiple posts promoting Kyoto over the past week. On Friday, he shared an enigmatic pic of himself staring at his reflection in a mirror while wearing a bathroom towel wrapped around his waist.

“Is this what u need to feel better?” he captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “[Kyoto] Feb 16.”

On Thursday, Feb. 8 the rapper shared an Instagram photo of himself looking over a balcony with a black panther stretched out in the grass ahead. In the caption, he shared a vague message.

“I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere,” he wrote.

The phrase begs the question, what — or who — is Tyga waiting for?

In a similar post, the rapper shared a photo Tuesday, Feb. 6, standing beneath the neon lights of a restaurant and staring forlorningly into the distance.

“All I wanted was to talk to u,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “temperature” and once again, the album name “KYOTO.” Tyga has already released “Temperature” as a single off Kyoto, which does indeed contain the lyrics from his caption.

While it’s possible a few songs on the album could be about Jenner, whom he dated from 2015-2016, fans will have to wait and see when the album drops next week.

Even if the “Rack City” rapper is lusting for Jenner again, he’s most likely out of luck, as she and boyfriend Travis Scott just welcomed their daughter, Stormi, into the world.

The mysterious album promos come after a report that Tyga is pushing for a paternity test to see if Baby Stormi could be his instead of Scott’s. Scott reportedly was “furious” after Tyga sent Jenner a congratulatory text message telling her she’d be an “amazing mother.”

“[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby,” a source close to Jenner told HollywoodLife.com.

Scott is allegedly also upset with Jenner over the matter.

“Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga,” the source continued. “Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kinggoldchains