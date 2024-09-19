Iron Maiden Fans Mocked for Stoic Reaction to Heavy Metal Icons' Concert

Iron Maiden fans are facing some online mockery after footage of a recent concert went viral. In a clip posted to TikTok, the heavy metal icons are seen performing to a massive audience in Australia, while the crowd delivers a very stoic reaction. Check out the clip below.

In the post's comments, many TikTok users joked about the low energy of the concert attendees, with one person quipping, "And the crowd goes mild." Someone else added, "The energy from that crowd would be enough to power a 7w light." A third user jokingly asked, "Is that audience alive?"

While some people were critical of the crowd, others noted that the lack of movement doesn't necessarily mean they weren't enjoying the show, with one commenter noting that the crowd seemed to just be "taking it all in," and adding, "We don't get this a lot, and moshing and all that means missing out on cool visuals. Trust me, they're having a great time!" Someone else wondering, "Why is movement the only thing that can mean someone is having a good time?"

The concert footage controversy comes as Iron Maiden just announced the Run For Your Lives World Tour commencing on May 27, 2025 in Budapest "followed by 27 stadium, festival & arena shows around Europe." The announcement adds, "The tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark, with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!"