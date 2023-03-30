Tory Lanez Trying to Appeal Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has filed an appeal in the shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian-born rapper was convicted of all six counts after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan in the feet in July 2021. As a result, he faces 20 years in prison. The case sparked intense debates across social media, igniting Megan vs. Tory debates. The Houston-born emcee was vilified online and in the media over not coming forward about her past sexual relationship with Lanez, and whether or not she agitated the argument that prompted the gunshots. During the trial, an emotional Megan detailed suicide ideation, depression, embarrassment, and overall hurt over the way she was discussed publicaly and made to be anything but the victim. She took a social media hiatus. Now, Lanez is trying one last time to prove his alleged innocence.

TMZ reports he wants to throw out his conviction. He claims the prosecutors tried to dirty him up with irrelevant evidence. His attorney, Jose Baez, says prosecutors submitted a shirtless photo of Tory with a firearm on his chest as evidence. During trial, prosecutors said it was merely for identification purposes, but Baez claims it was used to show Lanez as a lover of guns.

According to Baez, the jury heard an 80-minute interview prosecutors had with Kelsey Harris -- Megan's friend who was in the car the night of the shooting who initially named Lanez. She later recanted, and even pleaded the fifth during her testimony by refusing to answer questions, but the jury didn't believe her.

Baez also says it was wrong to admit into evidence an Instagram post that included a comment from one of Megan's producers, alleging cops matched bullets from Tory's gun to the fragments in Megan's foot. He also refutes comments Megan made to cops that Tory said to her immediately after the shooting, "Please don't say anything because I'm on probation," that were used as evidence.