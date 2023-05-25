Tina Turner Tribute Special Airing Thursday Night

Tina Turner's contributions to music and culture will be celebrated in a major way. Reports surfaced on May 24 that the Queen of Rock' N' Roll died at the age of 83 after a lengthy illness. Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner defied poverty on her rise as becoming part of the married duo, Ike & Tina Turner. With hits like "A Fool In Love" and "Proud Mary," the two broke color barriers in a time when music married a segregated country. But Ike's drug use and abuse of Tina nearly killed her. After 16 years of marriage, she fled and divorced Ike, leaving with nothing but her stage name and a determination to shine on her own. After a string of showcases in Las Vegas, she landed a deal with Capitol Records and by age 40, she reemerged with a new image and transcended what she did previously. Tina remarried and became the poster child of strength after sharing her story of tragedy and triumph in books and a biopic before she retired a few years ago. And now, BET and Entertainment Tonight will pay homage.

Deadline reports special titled BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life And Legacy will air tonight, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Using archival footage and interviews of the icon of her life and reflecting on her career, fans will get an up close and personal view into one of music's legends.

"Tina Turner was a global powerhouse, humanitarian, and undisputable Queen of Rock & Roll," Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group, said in a statement, noting her "gritty vocals, high-octane performances, and award-winning platinum hits are unforgettable."

He added: "Her rise from humble beginnings to overcoming professional and personal adversity led her to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the arts."