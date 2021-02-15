Tina Snow: Is Megan Thee Stallion Releasing 'Tina Snow 2'?

Megan Thee Stallion had her fans speculating about plans for new music over the weekend, with several people noticing that the rapper has changed her name on her social medial handles to read "Tina Snow." Tina Snow is the title of Megan Thee Stallion's second EP, which was released in 2018, as well as one of her alter egos.

Fans quickly began sharing their theories about a potential follow-up to Tina Snow, with one tweeting, "meg changed her display name to tina snow omg tina snow part 2 is coming." Someone else declared, "If Tina Snow 2 is coming we need that same energy, heat, and bars that the first Tina Snow gave us!" Another fan surmised that the current weather in Texas was the rapper's doing. "It snowed today in TX," they tweeted. "Megan thee stallion is originally from Texas, Houston to be exact. 1 of her famed alter egos is Tina Snow. Snowy weather + her insta now name back to Tina Snow = Tina Snow pt.2 DELUXE w/ music videos. It snowed bc she is coming."

Tina Snow contains the single "Big Ole Freak," which was the Texas native's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and the EP helped Megan score a deal with 300 Entertainment. Tina Snow was the rapper's first alter ego and was inspired by late Houston rapper Pimp C's alias Tony Snow.

"Tina Snow is my alter ego and she’s the pimp and the mack," Megan told The Source. "Tony Snow was one of Pimp C’s many aliases, and Pimp C is my favorite rapper. He just makes me feel so cool and so laid back. I get into my act when I listen to Pimp C so I turn myself into Tina Snow, his opposite. When people listen to me I want them to feel cool as hell. I want them to get in their act when they’re listening to Tina Snow." She added to Vibe that "Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me. Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just don’t give a damn."

In 2020, the 25-year-old released her debut studio album, Good News. She also earned two No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 last year with her single "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé and her collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP" and was named as one of Time's most influential people on the publication's annual Time 100 list.