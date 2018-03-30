The Weeknd’s Latest Song Has Fans Convinced He Almost Gave Selena Gomez a Kidney

The Weeknd dropped his new album My Dear Melancholy on Thursday, and fans couldn’t fathom lyrics that suggest he nearly donated his kidney to now ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In the song “Call Out My Name,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, appears to reference Gomez’s kidney transplant, which she required as a result of her battle with lupus. The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer underwent the surgery last summer when the couple were still together, but her friend Francia Raisa was her donor.

“I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time,” the singer crooned in the song, hinting that he considered donating his own organ for her.

Fans went wild over the cryptic lyrics, sharing feelings of shock over how much he loved Gomez, while others bashed her for allegedly leaving the R&B star for ex Justin Bieber.

“I almost cut a piece of myself for your life” Abel was really about to be Selena’s kidney donor though?!? — AnaKaren Solis (@akaylovely) March 30, 2018

“I almost cut out a piece of myself for your life, guess I was another pit stop”- The Weeknd.

Selena….honey pic.twitter.com/7flHOKi9a4 — Victoria (@vickyomolo) March 30, 2018

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

guess I was just another pitstop

till you made up your mind

you just wasted my time” WHEN SELENA NEEDED THE KIDNEY TRANSPLANT AND WENT BACK TO JUSTIN pic.twitter.com/hP1Wj49y97 — kaylz (@notkaylynn) March 30, 2018

Broooooo The Weeknd put Selena on blast when he said “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”…does that mean this dude was gonna give you his damn kidney??? And you leave him like dat??? — Papí (@maddsssness) March 30, 2018

The 28-year-old “Can’t Feel My Face” artist also seems to sing about Gomez in “Privilege” when he belts out “Enjoy your privileged life /’Cause I’m not gonna hold you through the night / We said our last goodbyes / So, let’s just try to end it with a smile. And I don’t wanna hear that you are suffering / you are suffering, no more. ‘Cause I held you down when you were suffering / You were suffering.”

In addition to references to Gomez’s kidney transplant, he also appears to slam her decision to move on quickly from their relationship to return to an on-again-off-again romance with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber were spotted kissing in November, just weeks after she and The Weeknd announced their breakup after 10 months of dating.

“Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you made up your mind,” he belts out during “Call Out My Name.”

In another song titled “Wasted Times,” he brings up another ex-lover, supermodel Bella Hadid, whom he dated from April 2015 to November 2016 before moving on to Gomez.

“You were an equestrian / so ride it like a champion,” he sings, presumably about the 21-year-old model who used to ride horses competitively.

The entire track seems to be riddled with references to his exes, more of a love song to Hadid and a diss track to Gomez. “Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn’t even half of you,” fans speculate he sang about his two former lovers.

But is The Weeknd hoping for a romantic reunion with Hadid? He was seen hanging out with her shortly after Gomez got back together with Bieber last fall, though she has been rumored to be linked to NBA baller Jordan Clarkson in recent months.

Still, the singer seems hopeful for a shot at rekindled love, singing, “And even though you put my life through hell / I can’t seem to forget ’bout you, ’bout you / I want you to myself.”

The Weeknd’s album, My Dear Melancholy, is available now.

Photo credit: Getty / Jim Spellman