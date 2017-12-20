Chloe Kohanski Wins ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Chloe Kohanski has been crowned the winner of The Voice‘s 13th season.

The singer took home the title after besting fellow finalists Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson on part 1 of the finale, which aired on Monday night.

Each finalist sang three songs to decide the winner: a cover, an original and a duet with their coach.

The results were tallied through online means and through purchases and streams on iTunes and Apple Music, respectively.

This not only means a win for Kohanski, it also means a win for Blake Shelton and Team Blake. Team Adam had one finalist, Agen, make it to the end, as did Team Miley (Simpson). Team Blake held down the other final spots with Kohanski and Marlow.

Team Jennifer was completely shut out from the finals in what was coach Jennifer Hudson’s debut season.

The Voice set to return in spring 2018 with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton