The Pussycat Dolls’ Latest Television Performance Has Massive Amount of Complaints From Viewers

The Pussycat Dolls’ latest television performance has reportedly received a massive amount of complaints from viewers. According to the Daily Mail, the group’s recent appearance on The X Factor sparked a total of 640 complaints from watchers, which is about 17 times more than the 38 complaints the show received for a Little Mix performance in 2016. The Pussycat Dolls took the stage on the reality competition show to perform a song in all black outfits that bared skin and featured a lot of sheer fabric.

The outlet noted some social media comments that were made about the performance, with one individual saying, “Nothing like soft porn to groom the next generation of girls. Disgraceful for a family show.”

“It makes me uncomfortable to see 5 grown women dancing half naked on my screen,” someone else said.

Not everyone was critical of the performance, however, as some fans have tweeted out about enjoying it.

“I [Enjoyed] This Performance,” one fan wrote, while another added, “It was amazing.”

The Pussycat Dolls just reunited on the UK X Factor after over TEN years 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dUy0LAdWT3 — Vinny Lopez (@vinny_gael) November 30, 2019

Coinciding with the Pussycat Dolls’ recent reunion is lead group member Nicole Scherzinger‘s new role in the CATS film adaptation as Grizabella. She opened up about the character in a recent Independent interview, saying of the character, “She is the Marilyn of Monroes.”

“Grizabella gives her last breath on that stage. I don’t know if I would be able to do six months to a year like other people do, because every night is so raw. I feel like I’m becoming her. Grizabella and Nicole are one.” she continued.

“It’s exhausting because you have to give everything. Twice I’ve fallen to my knees because I have nothing left to give. Every performance, I feel like I die on stage and that’s quite emotional.”

Scherzinger later went on to speak candidly about where she is in life, emotionally and mentally, saying, “I try not to regret things, because I feel like as long as you put positive energy towards something — and you put your whole self, your true self, towards it — it’ll lead you to the next place you’re supposed to be.”

“I look at this as a great blessing for me to be able to take on this role…but I have made sacrifices. This is very time-consuming. I’ve left LA, left all my friends and my family,” she added. “It’s sacrificing your time in relationships, with loved ones, and my work.”

Photo Credit: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images